In review: Division threatens education reform, Town Meeting Day preview
In Montpelier, deep division threatens progress on Act 73.
Plus, a new analysis examines what will happen to property tax bills over the next three years if lawmakers do nothing.
And, a look ahead to Town Meeting Day.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
- Hannah Bassett - Seven Days
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public