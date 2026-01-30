Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Gov. Phil Scott and ICE, opioid settlement money, border crossings

Published January 30, 2026 at 4:50 PM EST

Gov. Phil Scott condemns federal immigration tactics after agents fatally shoot a second person in Minneapolis.

Plus, Vermont is getting millions each year from opioid settlements. Where’s the money going?

And, a look at a new era of enforcement on the state’s northern border.

