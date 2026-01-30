In review: Gov. Phil Scott and ICE, opioid settlement money, border crossings
Gov. Phil Scott condemns federal immigration tactics after agents fatally shoot a second person in Minneapolis.
Plus, Vermont is getting millions each year from opioid settlements. Where’s the money going?
And, a look at a new era of enforcement on the state’s northern border.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Lucy Tompkins - Seven Days
