In review: Tight state budget, buying down property taxes, Vermonters protest ICE
Montpelier braces for a tight budget year as uncertainty over federal funding persists.
Plus, state leaders eye general funds to buy down property taxes again, and farmers look to the Legislature for help as they contend with devastating impacts of drought.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
- Austyn Gaffney - VTDigger
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
