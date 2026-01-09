In review: Gov. Scott's education ultimatum, ethics complaints dismissed, prescription drug bill
Gov. Phil Scott issues an ultimatum on education reform.
Plus, ethics complaints against two state senators with ties to private schools are dismissed.
And, legislators float a bill to lower prescription drug prices through a bulk purchasing program.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Shaun Robinson - VTDigger
- Alison Novak - Seven Days
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days