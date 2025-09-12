Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Highway safety, post-release prisoner transport, Lamoille County merger

Published September 12, 2025 at 5:42 PM EDT

A highway safety program aimed at strengthening speed enforcement in work zones faces complications.

Plus, changes to the judicial transport system have lawmakers considering their options.

And two Lamoille County school boards vote to remerge their districts.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

