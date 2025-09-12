In review: Highway safety, post-release prisoner transport, Lamoille County merger
A highway safety program aimed at strengthening speed enforcement in work zones faces complications.
Plus, changes to the judicial transport system have lawmakers considering their options.
And two Lamoille County school boards vote to remerge their districts.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Ethan Weinstein - VTDigger
- Aaron Calvin - Stowe Reporter/News & Citizen
- Shaun Robinson - VTDigger