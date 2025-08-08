In review: SNAP data transfer, education redistricting task force, a look at legislative reports
Gov. Scott faced pushback this week over his decision to transfer SNAP recipients' personal data to the Trump administration.
Plus, a look at how state lawmakers are utilizing legislative reports and study groups.
And, unsheltered homelessness spikes in Vermont.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Hannah Bassett - Seven Days
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- After Vowing to Curb Reports, Legislators Are Ordering Up More Than Ever (Seven Days)
- Vermont Shares Sensitive Data About Food Assistance With Feds (Seven Days)
- Amid public outcry, BTV officials say they want to help ICE detainees access legal advice in airport (Vermont Public)
- Facing pushback, Scott defends transfer of Vermonters' personal information to Trump administration (Vermont Public)