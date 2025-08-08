Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: SNAP data transfer, education redistricting task force, a look at legislative reports

Published August 8, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT

Gov. Scott faced pushback this week over his decision to transfer SNAP recipients' personal data to the Trump administration.

Plus, a look at how state lawmakers are utilizing legislative reports and study groups.

And, unsheltered homelessness spikes in Vermont.

