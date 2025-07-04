On a special edition of Vermont This Week, we sit down for a conversation with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark. Clark discusses how her office is pushing back on what she sees as overreach by the federal government and the Trump administration.

"The bottom line for me is, it's the rule of law," Clark says. "I am focused on the violation of all of these fundamental rights — systems that we have like due process, respecting the balance of powers in the three branches of government. Respecting that we live in a federal nation, a federalist system where each state is a sovereign state with its own rights, with its own responsibilities."

