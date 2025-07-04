Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

A conversation with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark

Published July 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

On a special edition of Vermont This Week, we sit down for a conversation with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark. Clark discusses how her office is pushing back on what she sees as overreach by the federal government and the Trump administration.

"The bottom line for me is, it's the rule of law," Clark says. "I am focused on the violation of all of these fundamental rights — systems that we have like due process, respecting the balance of powers in the three branches of government. Respecting that we live in a federal nation, a federalist system where each state is a sovereign state with its own rights, with its own responsibilities."

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo