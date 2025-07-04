A conversation with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark
On a special edition of Vermont This Week, we sit down for a conversation with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark. Clark discusses how her office is pushing back on what she sees as overreach by the federal government and the Trump administration.
"The bottom line for me is, it's the rule of law," Clark says. "I am focused on the violation of all of these fundamental rights — systems that we have like due process, respecting the balance of powers in the three branches of government. Respecting that we live in a federal nation, a federalist system where each state is a sovereign state with its own rights, with its own responsibilities."
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
Dive deeper
- Vermont joins multistate lawsuit to protect 23andMe users’ private genetic information (VTDigger)
- Federal judge seeks clarity on whether birthright citizenship order means babies could be deported (WCAX)
- ‘Know Your Rights’ guide launched for Vermonters (WCAX)
- Vermont attorney general signs on to $7.4B national opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma (VTDigger)