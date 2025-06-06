In review: Education negotiations, housing deal, lobbyists' role in legislating

Bleary-eyed lawmakers left the Statehouse shortly before midnight last Friday — but not with a deal on the education bill that’s dominated the 2025 legislative session.

Marathon talks over a potentially historic reform package failed to yield a compromise, and Vermont lawmakers postponed adjournment until mid-June to give negotiators more time to work.

Today during this lull in legislative action we’ll get you updated on what has transpired over the last week. We’re also pulling back the curtain on the inner workings of the Statehouse to discuss some often overlooked players who influence the bills that make it to the governor's desk.

This week's panel

Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public

Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public

Hannah Bassett - Seven Days

