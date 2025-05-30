In review: Education reform, housing debate, phone-free schools
As the end of the legislative session nears, work on major reform continues.
Plus, the housing debate heats up.
And Vermont may soon join a growing list of states banning cellphones in schools.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Tim McQuiston - Vermont Business Magazine
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
Dive deeper
