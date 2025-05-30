Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Education reform, housing debate, phone-free schools

Published May 30, 2025 at 4:35 PM EDT

As the end of the legislative session nears, work on major reform continues.

Plus, the housing debate heats up.

And Vermont may soon join a growing list of states banning cellphones in schools.

