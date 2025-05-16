Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: State budget agreement, education reform, cannabis market improvements

Published May 16, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT

With federal cuts on the horizon, Democratic lawmakers agree on a state budget that reserves more than $100 million in anticipated revenue surpluses.

Plus, as education reform efforts continue at the Statehouse, rural families question if their voices will be heard.

And regulators look for ways to improve Vermont’s cannabis market.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

