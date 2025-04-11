In review: Education and tax negotiations, pushback on DEI compliance, juvenile detention
House Democrats and Gov. Phil Scott's administration are attempting to reach a compromise on education and property tax reform.
Plus, why Vermont’s education secretary this week reversed course on a federal order around DEI compliance.
And we look at who’s helping design Vermont’s new juvenile detention center.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Ethan Weinstein - Vermont Public
- Sasha Goldstein - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Vt. Education Secretary Zoie Saunders told schools to sign Trump’s anti-DEI pledge — and then reversed herself (Vermont Public)
- House Democrats present their version of education funding and property tax reform (VTDigger)
- Company Founder Helping Design Detention Center Runs Other Programs Facing Legal Claims (Seven Days)