Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Education and tax negotiations, pushback on DEI compliance, juvenile detention

Published April 11, 2025 at 4:48 PM EDT

House Democrats and Gov. Phil Scott's administration are attempting to reach a compromise on education and property tax reform.

Plus, why Vermont’s education secretary this week reversed course on a federal order around DEI compliance.

And we look at who’s helping design Vermont’s new juvenile detention center.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

