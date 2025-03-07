Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Town Meeting Day recap, school budgets, health reform in jeopardy

Published March 7, 2025 at 5:06 PM EST

Town Meeting Day brought communities across the state together this week to weigh in on a wide range of issues. Panelists recap the results and hear how budgets fared this year.

Plus, a federal program to reform how the state pays for health care faces an uncertain future. All that and more ahead, on Vermont This Week.

