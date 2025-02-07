In review: Education reform pushback, homeless deaths, Statehouse protest
As the details of Gov. Phil Scott's education reform proposal come into focus, stakeholders are pushing back.
Plus, Seven Days and Vermont Public set out to count, for the first time, how many Vermonters have died while homeless during the past four years.
And hundreds rally outside the Vermont Statehouse to protest the Trump administration.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Stephen Biddix - NBC5
- Alison Novak - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Vermont doesn't track homeless deaths. So we did (Vermont Public)
- The humans behind the story: When sources die (Vermont Public)
- Education Secretary Zoie Saunders says proposal can help Vermont's declining test scores (NBC5)
- Details Emerge on School Funding Plan — but Big Questions Remain (Seven Days)
- Vermonters join nation-wide protests against Trump Administration policies (NBC5)
- Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Smartphones in Vermont Schools (Seven Days)