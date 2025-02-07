In review: Education reform pushback, homeless deaths, Statehouse protest

As the details of Gov. Phil Scott's education reform proposal come into focus, stakeholders are pushing back.

Plus, Seven Days and Vermont Public set out to count, for the first time, how many Vermonters have died while homeless during the past four years.

And hundreds rally outside the Vermont Statehouse to protest the Trump administration.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper