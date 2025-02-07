Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Education reform pushback, homeless deaths, Statehouse protest

Published February 7, 2025 at 5:25 PM EST

As the details of Gov. Phil Scott's education reform proposal come into focus, stakeholders are pushing back.

Plus, Seven Days and Vermont Public set out to count, for the first time, how many Vermonters have died while homeless during the past four years.

And hundreds rally outside the Vermont Statehouse to protest the Trump administration.

