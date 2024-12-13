In review: Vermont migration numbers, Trump administration implications, cannabis advertising lawsuit
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
A new study from the state treasurer's office finds that on a per capita basis, Vermont had the highest net in-migration of any New England state, and the third highest rate in the U.S. last year.
Plus, with January’s presidential inauguration rapidly approaching, we take stock of the potential impacts the Trump administration could have on Vermont.
And a cannabis retailer files suit over the state’s advertising rules.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Howard Weiss-Tisman - Vermont Public
- Anne Wallace Allen - VTDigger
- Auditi Guha - VTDigger
Dive deeper
- Thousands more people are moving into Vermont than moving away (Vermont Public)
- Facing ‘more cases than ever,’ Vermont Human Rights Commission seeks more funding (VTDigger)
- Middlebury cannabis business sues Vermont regulator over free speech (VTDigger)
- UVM Advises Foreign Students to Return to Campus Before Trump Takes Office (Seven Days)
- Brattleboro rejects new law intended to curb drug use and crime (Vermont Public)
- Developer breaks ground on long-awaited affordable housing project in Newport (VTDigger)
- Montpelier Man Reuses Campaign Signs as Building Material (Seven Days)
Thousands more people are moving into Vermont than moving away