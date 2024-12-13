In review: Vermont migration numbers, Trump administration implications, cannabis advertising lawsuit

A new study from the state treasurer's office finds that on a per capita basis, Vermont had the highest net in-migration of any New England state, and the third highest rate in the U.S. last year.

Plus, with January’s presidential inauguration rapidly approaching, we take stock of the potential impacts the Trump administration could have on Vermont.

And a cannabis retailer files suit over the state’s advertising rules.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper