Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Vermont migration numbers, Trump administration implications, cannabis advertising lawsuit

Published December 13, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

A new study from the state treasurer's office finds that on a per capita basis, Vermont had the highest net in-migration of any New England state, and the third highest rate in the U.S. last year.

Plus, with January’s presidential inauguration rapidly approaching, we take stock of the potential impacts the Trump administration could have on Vermont.

And a cannabis retailer files suit over the state’s advertising rules.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

Thousands more people are moving into Vermont than moving away

