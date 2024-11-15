In review: Rising healthcare costs, UVM patient services cut, Bennington House race revote
Citing recent budget orders from the Green Mountain Care Board, the UVM Health Network announces cuts to a range of patient services.
And, as conversations about how to contain Vermont's rising healthcare costs continue throughout the state, providers, businesses, schools, and nonprofits question how long they can bear the expense.
Plus, a Bennington House race heads for a revote.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Colin Flanders - Seven Days
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Lexi Krupp - Vermont Public
November 15, 2024