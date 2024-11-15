Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Rising healthcare costs, UVM patient services cut, Bennington House race revote

Published November 15, 2024 at 4:59 PM EST
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

Citing recent budget orders from the Green Mountain Care Board, the UVM Health Network announces cuts to a range of patient services.

And, as conversations about how to contain Vermont's rising healthcare costs continue throughout the state, providers, businesses, schools, and nonprofits question how long they can bear the expense.

Plus, a Bennington House race heads for a revote.

    November 15, 2024

