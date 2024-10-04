Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Cannabis license pause, Catholic Diocese bankruptcy, Scott's down-ballot strategy

Published October 4, 2024 at 5:36 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

Aiming to better position the marketplace, Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board pauses new retail license applications as they work to establish siting rules.

Plus, the Vermont Catholic Diocese files for bankruptcy in a bid to resolve sexual abuse lawsuits.

And Gov. Phil Scott hits the campaign trail to drum up support for fellow Republicans.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

