In review: Cannabis license pause, Catholic Diocese bankruptcy, Scott's down-ballot strategy
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
Aiming to better position the marketplace, Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board pauses new retail license applications as they work to establish siting rules.
Plus, the Vermont Catholic Diocese files for bankruptcy in a bid to resolve sexual abuse lawsuits.
And Gov. Phil Scott hits the campaign trail to drum up support for fellow Republicans.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Sarah Mearhoff - VTDigger
- Sasha Goldstein - Seven Days
