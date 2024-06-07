In review: Sen. Dick Sears' passing, property tax increase vetoed, Discover Jazz Festival's evolution
Just a week after the passing of state Sen. Dick Mazza, Vermont has lost another political cornerstone with the death of Dick Sears, who served more than three decades in the Vermont Senate.
Plus, Gov. Phil Scott continues to take action on the remaining bills from this past legislative session — including a veto of the so-called “yield bill” due to its double-digit property tax increase.
And, a closer look at the evolution of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. That and more, ahead on Vermont This Week.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Chris Farnsworth - Seven Days
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
