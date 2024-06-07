Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Sen. Dick Sears' passing, property tax increase vetoed, Discover Jazz Festival's evolution

Published June 7, 2024 at 4:57 PM EDT
Sen. Dick Sears passes | Scott vetoes yield bill | Burlington Discover Jazz Fest

Just a week after the passing of state Sen. Dick Mazza, Vermont has lost another political cornerstone with the death of Dick Sears, who served more than three decades in the Vermont Senate.

Plus, Gov. Phil Scott continues to take action on the remaining bills from this past legislative session — including a veto of the so-called “yield bill” due to its double-digit property tax increase.

And, a closer look at the evolution of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. That and more, ahead on Vermont This Week.
 
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

