In review: Legislature adjourns, Jane Kitchel to retire, health insurers eyeing rate hikes

Legislature Adjourns, Sets Veto Session for June 17, Former Mayor of Barre City Wins Reelection Bid
As the 2024 legislative session comes to a close, lawmakers are reflecting on a particularly contentious year.
“This has been a hard session. This is perhaps the hardest session of my 20 years here in the Statehouse,” said Sen. Alison Clarkson.
Panelists discuss which bills made it to the finish line — and discuss the announcement of long-serving Sen. Jane Kitchel's retirement.
Plus, Vermont’s health insurers are eyeing steep rate increases for the year ahead.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Erin Petenko - VTDigger
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
