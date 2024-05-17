In review: Legislature adjourns, Jane Kitchel to retire, health insurers eyeing rate hikes

As the 2024 legislative session comes to a close, lawmakers are reflecting on a particularly contentious year.

“This has been a hard session. This is perhaps the hardest session of my 20 years here in the Statehouse,” said Sen. Alison Clarkson.

Panelists discuss which bills made it to the finish line — and discuss the announcement of long-serving Sen. Jane Kitchel's retirement.

Plus, Vermont’s health insurers are eyeing steep rate increases for the year ahead.

