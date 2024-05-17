Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Legislature adjourns, Jane Kitchel to retire, health insurers eyeing rate hikes

Published May 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM EDT
Legislature Adjourns, Sets Veto Session for June 17, Former Mayor of Barre City Wins Reelection Bid

As the 2024 legislative session comes to a close, lawmakers are reflecting on a particularly contentious year.

“This has been a hard session. This is perhaps the hardest session of my 20 years here in the Statehouse,” said Sen. Alison Clarkson.

Panelists discuss which bills made it to the finish line — and discuss the announcement of long-serving Sen. Jane Kitchel's retirement.

Plus, Vermont’s health insurers are eyeing steep rate increases for the year ahead.

