In review: Property tax pushback, school budgets, Addison County youth treatment facility

After lawmakers advanced the annual bill used to set property tax rates, rhetoric between lawmakers and Gov. Phil Scott is escalating.

“I don’t know what the plan B would be. If they’re not willing to do anything right now, then they are part of the problem and are accepting this 20% increase, which I’m not accepting,” Gov. Phil Scott said this week.

The fight over school budgets is also coming to a head, as some communities around the state enter their second or third rounds of votes.

Plus, panelists discuss why state officials are eyeing Addison County as the site of a new treatment facility for troubled youth.

