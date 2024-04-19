Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Property tax pushback, school budgets, Addison County youth treatment facility

Published April 19, 2024 at 5:42 PM EDT
Lawmakers Advance Property Tax Bill, With Little Relief for This Year

After lawmakers advanced the annual bill used to set property tax rates, rhetoric between lawmakers and Gov. Phil Scott is escalating.

“I don’t know what the plan B would be. If they’re not willing to do anything right now, then they are part of the problem and are accepting this 20% increase, which I’m not accepting,” Gov. Phil Scott said this week.

The fight over school budgets is also coming to a head, as some communities around the state enter their second or third rounds of votes.

Plus, panelists discuss why state officials are eyeing Addison County as the site of a new treatment facility for troubled youth.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsVideoGovernment & PoliticsVermont Legislature