Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Renewable energy bill, congressional earmarks, homeless shelter costs

Published March 22, 2024 at 6:15 PM EDT
Renewable Energy Bill Gets Preliminary House Approval

This week on Vermont This Week, the Vermont House gives preliminary approval to the Renewable Energy Standard, bringing the bill one step closer to law as the Scott administration continues to urge caution.

Plus, Vermont's congressional delegation announces over $74 million for housing projects.

And we'll hear how one state representative is working to dignify the debt.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

