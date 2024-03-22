In review: Renewable energy bill, congressional earmarks, homeless shelter costs

This week on Vermont This Week, the Vermont House gives preliminary approval to the Renewable Energy Standard, bringing the bill one step closer to law as the Scott administration continues to urge caution.

Plus, Vermont's congressional delegation announces over $74 million for housing projects.

And we'll hear how one state representative is working to dignify the debt.

