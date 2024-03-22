In review: Renewable energy bill, congressional earmarks, homeless shelter costs
Renewable Energy Bill Gets Preliminary House Approval
This week on Vermont This Week, the Vermont House gives preliminary approval to the Renewable Energy Standard, bringing the bill one step closer to law as the Scott administration continues to urge caution.
Plus, Vermont's congressional delegation announces over $74 million for housing projects.
And we'll hear how one state representative is working to dignify the debt.
This week’s panel
- Colin Flanders (Moderator), Seven Days
- Mitch Wertlieb, Vermont Public
- Anne Wallace Allen, Seven Days
- Calvin Cutler, WCAX
Dive deeper
