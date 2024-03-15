Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Temporary homeless shelters, legislative crossover, and Budget Adjustment Act

Published March 15, 2024 at 6:19 PM EDT
Temporary Shelters Sparks Backlash |Crossover Week | Budget Adjustment Act

This week on Vermont This Week, Gov. Phil Scott's last-minute plan to open temporary homeless shelters has ignited outrage and efforts to find common ground on the housing crisis.

Plus, it's crossover day in the legislature, and many big issues have yet to find consensus. And we'll discuss how Nikki Haley supporters in Vermont are regrouping, while U.S. Rep. Becca Balint gears up for another campaign.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

