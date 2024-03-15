In review: Temporary homeless shelters, legislative crossover, and Budget Adjustment Act

This week on Vermont This Week, Gov. Phil Scott's last-minute plan to open temporary homeless shelters has ignited outrage and efforts to find common ground on the housing crisis.

Plus, it's crossover day in the legislature, and many big issues have yet to find consensus. And we'll discuss how Nikki Haley supporters in Vermont are regrouping, while U.S. Rep. Becca Balint gears up for another campaign.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week’s panel

Dive deeper

Vermont This Week is sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.