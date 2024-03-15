In review: Temporary homeless shelters, legislative crossover, and Budget Adjustment Act
Temporary Shelters Sparks Backlash |Crossover Week | Budget Adjustment Act
This week on Vermont This Week, Gov. Phil Scott's last-minute plan to open temporary homeless shelters has ignited outrage and efforts to find common ground on the housing crisis.
Plus, it's crossover day in the legislature, and many big issues have yet to find consensus. And we'll discuss how Nikki Haley supporters in Vermont are regrouping, while U.S. Rep. Becca Balint gears up for another campaign.
This week’s panel
- Mark Davis (Moderator), Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld Vermont Public
- Sasha Goldstein, Seven Days
- Sarah Mearhoff, Vermont Public
