In review: Burlington mayoral race, Prop 4, and school budgets

Published February 9, 2024 at 5:58 PM EST
Vermont This Week for Friday, February 9, 2024

With a month to go until Town Meeting Day, Democratic lawmakers are crafting a proposal to reduce education spending and potentially shift school budget votes. How will municipalities across the state be impacted? And will it be enough to mitigate looming double-digit property tax hikes?

Plus, get updates on Burlington's Mayoral race, and hear why 117 lawmakers signed a joint statement this week denouncing anti-LGBTQ+ hate.

All of that and more on this week's episode of Vermont This Week.

