In review: Burlington mayoral race, Prop 4, and school budgets

With a month to go until Town Meeting Day, Democratic lawmakers are crafting a proposal to reduce education spending and potentially shift school budget votes. How will municipalities across the state be impacted? And will it be enough to mitigate looming double-digit property tax hikes?

Plus, get updates on Burlington's Mayoral race, and hear why 117 lawmakers signed a joint statement this week denouncing anti-LGBTQ+ hate.

All of that and more on this week's episode of Vermont This Week.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week’s panel

Dive deeper

Vermont This Week is sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.