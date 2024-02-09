In review: Burlington mayoral race, Prop 4, and school budgets
Vermont This Week for Friday, February 9, 2024
With a month to go until Town Meeting Day, Democratic lawmakers are crafting a proposal to reduce education spending and potentially shift school budget votes. How will municipalities across the state be impacted? And will it be enough to mitigate looming double-digit property tax hikes?
Plus, get updates on Burlington's Mayoral race, and hear why 117 lawmakers signed a joint statement this week denouncing anti-LGBTQ+ hate.
All of that and more on this week's episode of Vermont This Week.
This week’s panel
- Sarah Mearhoff, (Moderator), VTDigger
- Calvin Cutler WCAX
- Sasha Goldstein, Seven Days
- Auditi Guha, NBC5
