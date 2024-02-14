Must be love on the brain: A psychiatrist on how love affects our minds

It’s Valentine’s Day! Or for some, the day before your favorite chocolate goes on clearance.

But we're wondering: how does love work? Dr. Jeremiah Dickerson, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, tells us what happens in your brain when you fall in love— and how it reacts when you’re falling out of love.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

