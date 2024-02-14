Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Must be love on the brain: A psychiatrist on how love affects our minds

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 14, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST

It’s Valentine’s Day! Or for some, the day before your favorite chocolate goes on clearance.

But we're wondering: how does love work? Dr. Jeremiah Dickerson, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, tells us what happens in your brain when you fall in love— and how it reacts when you’re falling out of love.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition
