Remembering former Vermont poet laureate, Louise Glück

By Mitch Wertlieb,
James StewartAndrea Laurion
Published October 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT

Today, it's a tribute to Louise Glück, who was Vermont’s poet laureate from 1994 to 1998, and won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2020. She passed away last week in Massachusetts. Our guests today are Reuben Jackson, a DC-based poet, archivist and former host of Friday Night Jazz on Vermont Public, and Monica Ferrell, a poet and professor at Purchase College who lives in Bennington.

Plus, a preview of Timeline from Vermont Public Classical. Timeline is a deep dive into music history, characters and concepts, and most recently it’s been telling the stories of historically marginalized musicians and composers. Timeline’s host, James Stewart, joined in the studio to talk about the latest composer the podcast is highlighting.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
James Stewart
James Stewart is Vermont Public Classical's afternoon host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
