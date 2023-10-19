Remembering former Vermont poet laureate, Louise Glück

Today, it's a tribute to Louise Glück, who was Vermont’s poet laureate from 1994 to 1998, and won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2020. She passed away last week in Massachusetts. Our guests today are Reuben Jackson, a DC-based poet, archivist and former host of Friday Night Jazz on Vermont Public, and Monica Ferrell, a poet and professor at Purchase College who lives in Bennington.

Plus, a preview of Timeline from Vermont Public Classical. Timeline is a deep dive into music history, characters and concepts, and most recently it’s been telling the stories of historically marginalized musicians and composers. Timeline’s host, James Stewart, joined in the studio to talk about the latest composer the podcast is highlighting.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.