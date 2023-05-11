Encore: Sniffing out the connection between memory and smell
Does the smell of chocolate chip cookies bring up fond childhood memories? There's a powerful connection between our memories and our sense of smell. Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with a scent scientist on what exactly is going on in the brain, and chats with people in scent-heavy industries—wine, aromatherapy, cannabis and composting—on how their sense of smell influences their work.
Our guests are:
- Sarah Socia, VP of Scentware at OVR Technology in Burlington
- Lauren Andrews, clinical aromatherapist, registered nurse and owner of Capital Cannabis Company and AroMed Essentials in Montpelier
- David Keck, master sommelier, proprietor and winemaker of Stella14 Wines in Jeffersonville
- Natasha Duarte, director of the Composting Association of Vermont in Hinesburg
Originally broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023; rebroadcast at noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.