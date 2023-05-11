© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Encore: Sniffing out the connection between memory and smell

Published May 11, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT
Our sense of smell has the power to trigger strong memories. This hour, we hear from listeners on what smells resonate with them.

Does the smell of chocolate chip cookies bring up fond childhood memories? There's a powerful connection between our memories and our sense of smell. Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with a scent scientist on what exactly is going on in the brain, and chats with people in scent-heavy industries—wine, aromatherapy, cannabis and composting—on how their sense of smell influences their work.

Our guests are:

Originally broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023; rebroadcast at noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

