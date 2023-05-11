Encore: Sniffing out the connection between memory and smell

Does the smell of chocolate chip cookies bring up fond childhood memories? There's a powerful connection between our memories and our sense of smell. Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with a scent scientist on what exactly is going on in the brain, and chats with people in scent-heavy industries—wine, aromatherapy, cannabis and composting—on how their sense of smell influences their work.

Our guests are:



Sarah Socia, VP of Scentware at OVR Technology in Burlington

Lauren Andrews, clinical aromatherapist, registered nurse and owner of Capital Cannabis Company and AroMed Essentials in Montpelier

David Keck, master sommelier, proprietor and winemaker of Stella14 Wines in Jeffersonville

, master sommelier, proprietor and winemaker of Stella14 Wines in Jeffersonville Natasha Duarte, director of the Composting Association of Vermont in Hinesburg

Originally broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023; rebroadcast at noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

