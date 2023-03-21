How journalists at UVM can narrow the local news gap

The decline of local news outlets across the country has created gaps in coverage. The Center for Community News at UVM connects college journalists with newsrooms that utilize the students' skills to cover stories that might otherwise be missed.

Vermont Public is a partner with the Community News Service, which is run by UVM's Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.

Our guest:



Richard Watts, director of the Center for Community News

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

