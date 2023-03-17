Dating in Vermont: The good, the bad and everything in-between
Live call-in discussion: Dating is hard enough, but dating in a rural state like Vermont has its own unique challenges. This hour, we'll talk to a relationship coach who helps people write their online dating profiles, a bartender who has witnessed many awkward dates from the other side of the bar, and an Upper Valley couple who show that dating has no age.
Our guests are:
- Marla Goldstein, relationship coach, G-Spot Coaching
- Lorinda MacLeod and Francisco Reyes, of Hartford, who met at Bugbee Senior Center in White River Junction
- Kate Wise, bartender at Juniper Bar & Restaurant
Broadcast live on Friday, March 17, 2023, at noon.
