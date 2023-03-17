© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Dating in Vermont: The good, the bad and everything in-between

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT
The convenience of on-line dating often allows a person to go on multiple first dates in the same day.
pseudopixels
/
iStock
Many people, including Vermonters, turn to online dating to meet a potential match.

Live call-in discussion: Dating is hard enough, but dating in a rural state like Vermont has its own unique challenges. This hour, we'll talk to a relationship coach who helps people write their online dating profiles, a bartender who has witnessed many awkward dates from the other side of the bar, and an Upper Valley couple who show that dating has no age.

Our guests are:

  • Marla Goldstein, relationship coach, G-Spot Coaching
  • Lorinda MacLeod and Francisco Reyes, of Hartford, who met at Bugbee Senior Center in White River Junction
  • Kate Wise, bartender at Juniper Bar & Restaurant

Broadcast live on Friday, March 17, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Connor Cyrus
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
Andrea Laurion