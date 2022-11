Thursdays at 8 p.m. & Sundays at noon.

The past is never past. Every headline has a history. Join us every week as we go back in time to understand the present. These are stories you can feel and sounds you can see from the moments that shaped our world.

Hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah will bring their fresh perspectives to a new topic each week, and explore the historical underpinnings of our tumultuous current events landscape.

>> Learn more on the Throughline website