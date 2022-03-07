Sundays, 8 a.m., Vermont Public Classical

Fresh and inviting, upbeat and inspiring, Sunday Baroque is a weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. The music may be centuries-old, but it’s the perfect antidote for the stress and distractions of our modern lives, so you can relax and recharge for the week ahead.

Host Suzanne Bona offers a huge variety of beloved and appealing music performed by the world’s finest musicians on a wide variety of instruments. Sunday Baroque is easy for anyone to enjoy and habit forming!

