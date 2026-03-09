WATCH LIVE: The winter sports championship season rages on

It's another exciting week of sports for Vermont athletes, coaches and fans.

The high school state basketball championships are still ongoing, while the hockey championships are scheduled for March 15.

The Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics kicked off on March 6. Vermont is represented by three-time Paralympic alpine skier Spencer Wood of Pittsfield, Vermont, and Peter Wolter, a para cross-country skiing guide and Middlebury College graduate.

This week on The Sports Rapport, sports reporters Alex Abrami and Judith Altneu from the Burlington Free Press join the show to preview and review the many winter high school sports championships going on this month. Plus, Spencer Wood spoke with the show from Italy ahead of the five events he plans to compete in.

Guests

Spencer Wood, three-time Paralympic alpine skier

Alex Abrami, Vermont Sports Reporter for the Burlington Free Press

Judith Altneu, Vermont Sports Reporter for the Burlington Free Press