The Sports Rapport
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: The winter sports championship season rages on

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

It's another exciting week of sports for Vermont athletes, coaches and fans.

The high school state basketball championships are still ongoing, while the hockey championships are scheduled for March 15.

The Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics kicked off on March 6. Vermont is represented by three-time Paralympic alpine skier Spencer Wood of Pittsfield, Vermont, and Peter Wolter, a para cross-country skiing guide and Middlebury College graduate.

This week on The Sports Rapport, sports reporters Alex Abrami and Judith Altneu from the Burlington Free Press join the show to preview and review the many winter high school sports championships going on this month. Plus, Spencer Wood spoke with the show from Italy ahead of the five events he plans to compete in.

Guests

Spencer Wood, three-time Paralympic alpine skier
Alex Abrami, Vermont Sports Reporter for the Burlington Free Press
Judith Altneu, Vermont Sports Reporter for the Burlington Free Press

The Sports Rapport Sports
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Nathaniel Wilson
