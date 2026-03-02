Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

The Sports Rapport
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: Kicking off the winter sports playoff season

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

It's playoff season for winter sports teams and athletes across Vermont!

This week on The Sports Rapport, we check in with Saint Michael's College to see how their teams are faring across the Northeast 10 Conference Championships. Plus, MyNBC5's Weekday Sports Anchor, Jack Main joins the show to preview UVM and high school postseason play. Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Jack Main, Weekday Sports Anchor for MyNBC5

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Nathaniel Wilson
