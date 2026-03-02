WATCH LIVE: Kicking off the winter sports playoff season

It's playoff season for winter sports teams and athletes across Vermont!

This week on The Sports Rapport, we check in with Saint Michael's College to see how their teams are faring across the Northeast 10 Conference Championships. Plus, MyNBC5's Weekday Sports Anchor, Jack Main joins the show to preview UVM and high school postseason play. Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Jack Main, Weekday Sports Anchor for MyNBC5