Rumble Strip
A show about how having no money can make you feel like a child

By Erica Heilman
Published January 25, 2026 at 9:42 AM EST
Today’s story is from "What Class Are You?," a periodic series I make with Vermont Public.

I started making it back in 2022. I wanted to talk with people about growing political and cultural divides, without ever talking about politics or cultural divides. I had no idea how to do it. Then one day I asked my editor, Mark Davis, if I could just drive around and ask people what class they are. He said sure, so I did. And what I found was that as dumb and offensive as this question is, people have a lot to say about it. Socioeconomic reality is the one thing we all share. Some of us have a lot, some have a little, and most of us fall somewhere in between, but it’s a big common denominator.

This is a conversation with Kaye Phipps, who lives in Montpelier. Right now she works as a custodian at a grocery store. She’s also been a florist, a housekeeper, and a house cleaner. But even though she’s sometimes working multiple jobs, she often comes up short. In this episode, Kaye talks about how having limited income can make her feel like a child, long into adulthood.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
