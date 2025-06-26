The Many Sides of Leonard Bernstein

New York Philharmonic

Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Bernstein: Candide Overture

Schumann: Manfred Overture

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, BWV 1050 (Leonard Bernstein, harpsichord; John Wummer, flute; Isaac Stern, violin)

Virgil Thomson: Four Saints in Three Acts (Acts III and IV, abridged) (Betty Allen, mezzo-soprano; McHenry Boatwright, bass; Lee Venora, soprano; Arnold Voketaitis, baritone; Robert Eckert, tenor; Choral Arts Society)

Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (John Bogart, boy soprano)

Russo: Symphony No. 2 Titans

Debussy: Saxophone Rhapsody (Sigurd Rascher, saxophone)

Brubeck: Andante Ballad from Dialogues for Jazz Combo and Orchestra (Dave Brubeck Quartet)

