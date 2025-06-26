The Many Sides of Leonard Bernstein
Listen Thursday June 26 at 8 p.m.
New York Philharmonic
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
Bernstein: Candide Overture
Schumann: Manfred Overture
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, BWV 1050 (Leonard Bernstein, harpsichord; John Wummer, flute; Isaac Stern, violin)
Virgil Thomson: Four Saints in Three Acts (Acts III and IV, abridged) (Betty Allen, mezzo-soprano; McHenry Boatwright, bass; Lee Venora, soprano; Arnold Voketaitis, baritone; Robert Eckert, tenor; Choral Arts Society)
Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (John Bogart, boy soprano)
Russo: Symphony No. 2 Titans
Debussy: Saxophone Rhapsody (Sigurd Rascher, saxophone)
Brubeck: Andante Ballad from Dialogues for Jazz Combo and Orchestra (Dave Brubeck Quartet)
