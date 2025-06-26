Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Many Sides of Leonard Bernstein

By Walter Parker
Published June 26, 2025 at 3:49 PM EDT

Listen Thursday June 26 at 8 p.m.

New York Philharmonic
Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Bernstein: Candide Overture
Schumann: Manfred Overture
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, BWV 1050 (Leonard Bernstein, harpsichord; John Wummer, flute; Isaac Stern, violin)
Virgil Thomson: Four Saints in Three Acts (Acts III and IV, abridged) (Betty Allen, mezzo-soprano; McHenry Boatwright, bass; Lee Venora, soprano; Arnold Voketaitis, baritone; Robert Eckert, tenor; Choral Arts Society)
Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (John Bogart, boy soprano)
Russo: Symphony No. 2 Titans
Debussy: Saxophone Rhapsody (Sigurd Rascher, saxophone)
Brubeck: Andante Ballad from Dialogues for Jazz Combo and Orchestra (Dave Brubeck Quartet)

New York Philharmonic
