New York Philharmonic

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat, Op. 19

Sean Shepherd: Songs (world premiere)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21

Listen Thursday July 13 at 8 p.m.