Vermont Youth Orchestra Senior Soloist Series: Emma Xia

Spotlight on the Vermont Youth Orchestra's 20204 - 2025 Senior Soloists

For their 2024 - 2025 season, the Vermont Youth Orchestra presents a quartet (a 'Fab Four' if you will) of Senior Soloists, who will be highlighted at concerts throughout their 2024-2025 season. Ahead of each concert, we'll be bringing you interviews with these talented young women. The finale of this series features violinist Emma Xia, who is in her final year at South Burlington High School. She'll perform the opening movement of Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto No. 1 Sunday May 4 at 3 p.m. at the Flynn. For tickets and more information about the Vermont Youth Orchestra go to vyo.org.

TRANSCRIPT

HELEN LYONS: All season, Vermont Public Classical has been highlighting the Vermont Youth Orchestra's senior soloists. The VYO's final concert is this weekend, and last but not least, we bring you our profile on their final featured soloist, violinist Emma Xia. She'll be performing the opening movement of Felix Mendelsohn's Violin Concerto in E minor on Sunday's concert at the Flynn.

EMMA XIA: Hi, my name is Emma. I'm a senior at South Burlington High School. I play the violin and I've been a member of the VYOA since 2nd grade.

HELEN LYONS: Was violin your introduction to music?

EMMA XIA: I started the piano in kindergarten. And I started the violin in first grade and I was actually recommended by my violin teacher, Kathleen Kono, to join her program at the VYOA Presto. But I think I chose the violin because we have a few family friends that play it and I used to attend a VYO concerts and I just, I thought they were really cool playing the violin and it's just something I want to try.

HELEN LYONS: How did you choose the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto to perform for your senior solo?

EMMA XIA: I had it chosen out actually in middle school, but I just didn't tell anyone cause I didn't want to like jinx my chances or whatever. My friend had introduced it to me, and I think the moment I listened to the entirety of the first movement, I had told her like, this is the piece, like I'm gonna play this piece.

HELEN LYONS: Sounds like a little bit of destiny at play there. What's special about this piece to you?

EMMA XIA: I just love it, the entire thing. The cadenza is my probably my favorite part. I love when the woodwinds come in during the arpeggiated part of the solo, but the entire thing, it's just like so beautiful.

HELEN LYONS: And speaking of Sunday's concert, how do you cope with performance nerves? Do you get nervous at all?

EMMA XIA: Yeah, I do get nervous. Usually I can't do anything to help it unless I just start my performance. During auditions I just walk in and it gets better as I'm playing. It's been a process. I've definitely there's definitely been times where I'm like, oh like I hate this instrument, I don't want to play anymore, but like a day later as I'm practicing, I'm like, why did I even think that?

HELEN LYONS: And you do a bit of musical mentorship, right?

EMMA XIA: I'm actually part of a program called Back to Bach, and it's basically just we present at elementary schools and teach kids about music, and I just really like using music to teach others and help others. I hope to continue doing that even if it's not with music.

HELEN LYONS: What's your number one piece of advice to younger musicians?

EMMA XIA: Keep going because I know for all my hobbies there are times where I just wanted to quit. But my parents encouraged me to continue and it's just something I've learned to love.

HELEN LYONS: How will music play a role in your life as you head to college in the fall?

EMMA XIA: I hope to go into engineering. I have been looking at colleges with both good engineering programs and orchestra opportunities. I hope to like join an orchestra or chamber group or just anything where I can play.

HELEN LYONS: I'm sure you're looking forward to your performance on Sunday's concert. Besides your solo, what else are you looking forward to on the day?

EMMA XIA: I know we're playing Rhapsody in Blue, which is really famous. So I think even just for that piece, it would be a great experience for anyone to listen to.

HELEN LYONS: That's right, In addition to celebrating the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin's famous Rhapsody, the VYO will salute the legacy of American music with works by Florence Price and the Vermont premiere of Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue by prolific American composer Peter Boyer. Joining the orchestra will be pianist Jeffrey Biegel, who has enjoyed a wide ranging career as a performer, composer, and music educator. The VYO presents American Rhapsody Sunday, May 4th at 3 at the Flynn. For more information and tickets, head to vyo.org.

