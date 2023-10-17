Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public Classical
Helen Lyons hosts classical music on VPR Classical weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m.
Classical Music With Helen Lyons

Pianist Mahani Teave: An equal passion for music, education, and the environment

By Helen Lyons
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT
Pianist Mahani Teave at a 2020 Recording Session
Photo Credit: John Forsen
Pianist Mahani Teave at a 2020 Recording Session

Pianist Mahani Teave will perform in Middlebury this week. She is a musician with an extraordinary story: from growing up in one of the world's most isolated places, Rapa Nui (Easter Island) where there were no pianos at all until the early 1990s, and through a combination talent, hard work, and serendipitous encounters, rapid ascendance to the world's stages. Mahani Teave took time out from a rehearsal at New York City's Steinway Studios to speak with Vermont Public Classical's Helen Lyons about her journey, her passion for education, music, and her environmental activism.

Mahani Teave will perform at the Mahaney Arts Center on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about Mahani Teave:
Song of Rapa Nui (documentary)
Steinway Artists Profile

transcript to follow

Classical Music With Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons serves as the Music Manager and host of Vermont Public Classical’s Monday-Saturday morning program. She grew up in Williston, Vermont, and holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
