Pianist Mahani Teave: An equal passion for music, education, and the environment

Pianist Mahani Teave will perform in Middlebury this week. She is a musician with an extraordinary story: from growing up in one of the world's most isolated places, Rapa Nui (Easter Island) where there were no pianos at all until the early 1990s, and through a combination talent, hard work, and serendipitous encounters, rapid ascendance to the world's stages. Mahani Teave took time out from a rehearsal at New York City's Steinway Studios to speak with Vermont Public Classical's Helen Lyons about her journey, her passion for education, music, and her environmental activism.

Mahani Teave will perform at the Mahaney Arts Center on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about Mahani Teave:

Song of Rapa Nui (documentary)

Steinway Artists Profile

transcript to follow