Student Composer Showcase: Molly Caffry

This month on the Student Composer Showcase, we highlight Molly Caffry, a rising senior at Harwood Union High School. An avid skier and lacrosse enthusiast, Molly has been playing the trombone since fourth grade, and composing music since seventh grade. She enjoys writing music primarily for piano as well as string instruments. That affinity is highlighted in the work she had premiered at Music-COMP's Opus 36 concert this past April. Listen in to find out more.

“Raindrops of the Desert"

Performed at Music COMP's Opus 36 Concert

April 26, 2022, St. Paul's Cathedral, Burlington

Michael Close, cello; Alison Cerutti, piano

The Music Composition Mentoring Program (Music-COMP) is a Vermont non-profit started in 1995 that teaches students in grades 3-12 how to compose original music. Students are paired with professional composers as mentors, and over 50 works are premiered each year with professional musicians.

