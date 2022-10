Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

Tippett: Little Music for Strings

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C, Op. 15

Tippett: Praeludium for Brass, Bells and Percussion

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58

Britten: Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra

Listen Saturday October 15 at 8 p.m.