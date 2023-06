Mahler Chamber Orchestra

Mitsuko Uchida, piano and conductor

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503

Schoenberg: Chamber Symphony No. 1

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat, K. 595

Schoenberg: Langsam from Six Little Piano Pieces, Op. 19, No. 2 (encore)

Listen Sunday June 18 at 7 p.m.