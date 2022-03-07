Saturdays, 10:30-11 p.m.

Every week, Alt.Latino introduces listeners to new alternative Latin music, including diverse genres such as cumbia, Mexican garage rock, Panamanian rap, heavy metal mariachi and many more boundary-blurring sounds from around the world. In addition to music, Alt.Latino features interviews and insightful conversation about Latin events and culture.

Host Felix Contreras' discussion of music and culture reflects his experiences as a Latino immigrant, and is informed by his long career covering Latin music and culture for NPR, NBC and Univision. Alt.Latino listeners actively contribute to these conversations and share their thoughts on music, politics, literature and cultural identity via Facebook and Twitter.

>> Visit the Alt.Latino website for more detailed program information.