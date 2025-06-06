Beautiful Blues

From Sister Rosetta Tharp to Tracy Nelson and All the Way to Jamaica!

This show will air on Sunday June 8th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Vermont musicians Lewis Franco and Dono Schabner will be playing at the

This week’s calendar announcements:

Vermont musicians Lewis Franco and Dono Schabner will be playing at the Montpelier Farmer's Market on Saturday June 14th starting at 10 a.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing for “Bluegrass & Barbecue” on Friday June 13th at Shelburne Vineyard at 6308 Shelburne Road. Music begins at 6 p.m.,

The Selkies with Will Patton will perform in Burlington's City Hall Park on

Wednesday, June 11th from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

On Friday, June 13, join us on the Brick Terrace for a Vermont twist: A traditional Cajun boil, two step dance lessons, Zero Gravity brews, and live music from Louisiana's finest, the Pine Leaf Boys! The band will be filling the air with their own inimitable brand of Louisiana music, blending the sounds of Cajun, Zydeco, Swamp-Pop, Country, and Soul. Soak up the last week of spring with good food, tunes, and company in support of the Tom Sustic Fund.