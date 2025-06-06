Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Beautiful Blues

By Robert Resnik
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
Sister Rosetta Tharpe Looks Good on a 10-spot !
From Sister Rosetta Tharp to Tracy Nelson and All the Way to Jamaica!

This show will air on Sunday June 8th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Vermont musicians Lewis Franco and Dono Schabner will be playing at the Montpelier Farmer's Market on Saturday June 14th starting at 10 a.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing for “Bluegrass & Barbecue” on Friday June 13th at Shelburne Vineyard at 6308 Shelburne Road. Music begins at 6 p.m.,

The Selkies with Will Patton will perform in Burlington's City Hall Park on
Wednesday, June 11th from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

On Friday, June 13, join us on the Brick Terrace for a Vermont twist: A traditional Cajun boil, two step dance lessons, Zero Gravity brews, and live music from Louisiana's finest, the Pine Leaf Boys! The band will be filling the air with their own inimitable brand of Louisiana music, blending the sounds of Cajun, Zydeco, Swamp-Pop, Country, and Soul. Soak up the last week of spring with good food, tunes, and company in support of the Tom Sustic Fund.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
