Guitar pickers in heaven

The Queen's coronation, lots of silky-smooth flatpicking, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, June 1st from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

On Friday June 6th the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Jericho Cafe and Tavern 6-8 p.m. The Vermont Bluegrass e at the Barre Grranite Musium7 Jones Brothers Way. We’ll be picking and singing to help kick off the museum’s free Opening Extravaganza from 1-3 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present present traditional, folk, Québécois, and Celtic music trio Genticorum, with special guests Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy sitting in, on Friday, June 6th at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.