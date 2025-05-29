Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public

All The Traditions

Guitar pickers in heaven

By Robert Resnik
Published May 29, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT
Doc and Merle Watson
photo courtesy of Sugar Hill Records
Doc and Merle Watson

The Queen's coronation, lots of silky-smooth flatpicking, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, June 1st from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

On Friday June 6th the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Jericho Cafe and Tavern 6-8 p.m. The Vermont Bluegrass e at the Barre Grranite Musium7 Jones Brothers Way. We’ll be picking and singing to help kick off the museum’s free Opening Extravaganza from 1-3 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present present traditional, folk, Québécois, and Celtic music trio Genticorum, with special guests Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy sitting in, on Friday, June 6th at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik