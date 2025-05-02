Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All The Traditions

You Make Me Feel So Young...

By Robert Resnik
Published May 2, 2025 at 11:06 AM EDT
Birthday boy Willie Nelson in 1967
photo courtesy of Legacy Records
Birthday boy Willie Nelson in 1967

Celebrating Wilie Nelson's 92nd birthday, Cinco de Mayo, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, May 4th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Burnham presents Bruce Molsky And Ale Moller at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday May 10 th . Music begins at 7:30 p.m., and reservations are highly recommended!

The Dave Keller Blues Band will be playing at Gusto's in Barre on Saturday May 10th, with music starting at
9:00 p.m.

On Thursday May 8 th the United Methodist Church, 227 Old Hollow Road in North Ferrisburgh, presents The VT Bluegrass Pioneers for a concert to benefit the Dismas House. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Plainfield Arts concert series presents Cantrip on Friday May 9 th at 7 p.m.

the Plainfield Town

Tags
All The Traditions Music on VPRAll The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
See stories by Robert Resnik