One Of The Ultimate Father/Daughter Duos

Dana Robinson will perform at a Living Room Concert at The Civic Standard, 42 S. Main Street in Hardwick on Friday, May 2nd At 7p.m.’’

The Social Band continues their Spring 2025 Concerts "Green Leaves of Grass Songs of Greening on Saturday, May 3rd at 7:30pm at the Shelburne Town Hall and on Sunday, May 4th at 3:00pm at the Charlotte Congregational Church.

The Tom Sustic Fund and Vermont Folklife present Martin and Eliza Carthy on Saturday May 3rd at the Middlebury Town Hall Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Under the Maple presents The Ranzo Boys, a NYC-based maritime and traditional folk trio.

Reservations Required! Please contact: BrattleboroHouseConcerts@gmail.com for more info and reservations.

British folk-rock icon, Al Stewart, makes a stop at the Barre Opera House on Friday, May 2nd at 8 p.m. with Chicago-based rockers, The Empty Pockets.