All The Traditions

One Of The Ultimate Father/Daughter Duos

By Robert Resnik
Published April 25, 2025 at 6:10 PM EDT
British folk music icons Eliza and Martin Carthy
Photo courtesy of Topic Records
British folk music icons Eliza and Martin Carthy

Martin and Eliza Carthy pay a rare visit to the Champlain Valley, the Ukranians play the Velvet Underground, and even more!

This program will air on Sunday, April 27th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Dana Robinson will perform at a Living Room Concert at The Civic Standard, 42 S. Main Street in Hardwick on Friday, May 2nd At 7p.m.’’

The Social Band continues their Spring 2025 Concerts "Green Leaves of Grass Songs of Greening on Saturday, May 3rd at 7:30pm at the Shelburne Town Hall and on Sunday, May 4th at 3:00pm at the Charlotte Congregational Church.

The Tom Sustic Fund and Vermont Folklife present Martin and Eliza Carthy on Saturday May 3rd at the Middlebury Town Hall Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

BRATTLEBORO HOUSE CONCERTS and
Under the Maple presents The Ranzo Boys, a NYC-based maritime and traditional folk trio.
Reservations Required! Please contact: BrattleboroHouseConcerts@gmail.com for more info and reservations.

British folk-rock icon, Al Stewart, makes a stop at the Barre Opera House on Friday, May 2nd at 8 p.m. with Chicago-based rockers, The Empty Pockets.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
