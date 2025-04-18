Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Bunny Hops and th Foggy Dew

By Robert Resnik
Published April 18, 2025 at 2:25 PM EDT
Architects of the Irish uprising Easter 1916
Christian Haubold
/
Wikimedia Commons
Architects of the Irish uprising Easter 1916

This program will air on Sunday, April 20th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Joe Jencks, reached out to us asking for a house concert* to help fill out a New England tour for him and the incomparable Deidre McCalla ! It'll be Thursday, April 24, 7:30 pm in Plainfield, Vermont. For reservations and information: Mary Trerice@gmail.com

Minnesota-based folk musician Bob Bovee will perform at the Adamant Community Club on Saturday, April 26, at 7:00 PM. His repertoire includes dance tunes, ballads,
cowboy songs, humorous and sentimental numbers, blues and rags, with a spicing of stories, history, and folklore.

Cabot Arts Presents David Wilcox
Thursday, April 24 th At the Willey Building Auditorium
3084 Main St, Cabot, VT 05647
Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm

Dave Keller solo blues Saturday April 26th, Burlington, VT, Venetian Soda Lounge, 8:00p.m.

Social Band Spring 2025 Concerts Green Leaves of Grass Songs of Greening and Transformation Saturday, April 26 at 7:30pm at the Richmond Free Library and on Sunday, April 27at 3:00pm at Faith Methodist Church in South Burlington.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
