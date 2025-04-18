Bunny Hops and th Foggy Dew

This program will air on Sunday, April 20th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Joe Jencks, reached out to us asking for a house concert* to help fill out a New England tour for him and the incomparable Deidre McCalla ! It'll be Thursday, April 24, 7:30 pm in Plainfield, Vermont. For reservations and information: Mary Trerice@gmail.com

Minnesota-based folk musician Bob Bovee will perform at the Adamant Community Club on Saturday, April 26, at 7:00 PM. His repertoire includes dance tunes, ballads,

cowboy songs, humorous and sentimental numbers, blues and rags, with a spicing of stories, history, and folklore.

Cabot Arts Presents David Wilcox

Thursday, April 24 th At the Willey Building Auditorium

3084 Main St, Cabot, VT 05647

Doors open at 6:30pm - Music Starts at 7:00 pm

Dave Keller solo blues Saturday April 26th, Burlington, VT, Venetian Soda Lounge, 8:00p.m.

Social Band Spring 2025 Concerts Green Leaves of Grass Songs of Greening and Transformation Saturday, April 26 at 7:30pm at the Richmond Free Library and on Sunday, April 27at 3:00pm at Faith Methodist Church in South Burlington.

