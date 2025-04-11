Fare Thee Well, Professor!

The Titanic, Italian tarantellas, and a dedication to the late great Michael Hurley!

This program will air on Sunday, April 13th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Bob & Sarah Amos will be performing at the Seven Stars Hall in Sharon on Friday April 18th with special guest Jim Rooney. Music begins at 7 p,m.

St. Anthony's Church in Saint Johnsbury and Catamount Arts presents a concert on Saturday April 19th featuring Vermont artists Bob Amos, Patti Casey, Tom Mackenzie, and Linda Waarner.

5Town Friends of the Arts presents Ted Wesley in concert as part of the winter Into Spring Musical Library Tour. Thursday April 17th at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol at 7:30pm

Dan Berggren will be performing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on April 18th - celebrating 52 years of performing, 40 of them at the Caffe.

