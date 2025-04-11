Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Fare Thee Well, Professor!

By Robert Resnik
Published April 11, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
Late great musician and songwriter Michael Hurley
Wikimedia Commons
Late great musician and songwriter Michael Hurley

The Titanic, Italian tarantellas, and a dedication to the late great Michael Hurley!

This program will air on Sunday, April 13th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Bob & Sarah Amos will be performing at the Seven Stars Hall in Sharon on Friday April 18th with special guest Jim Rooney. Music begins at 7 p,m.

St. Anthony's Church in Saint Johnsbury and Catamount Arts presents a concert on Saturday April 19th featuring Vermont artists Bob Amos, Patti Casey, Tom Mackenzie, and Linda Waarner.

5Town Friends of the Arts presents Ted Wesley in concert as part of the winter Into Spring Musical Library Tour. Thursday April 17th at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol at 7:30pm

Dan Berggren will be performing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on April 18th - celebrating 52 years of performing, 40 of them at the Caffe.

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
