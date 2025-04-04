Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

O Canada !

By Robert Resnik
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:02 PM EDT
photo courtesy of Borealis Records
Canadian folk music icon Stan Rogers

A feast of different kinds of fine music from Canadian composers and musicians!

This program will air on Sunday, April 6th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Keith Murphy and The Band of Amber plus fiddler Jenna Moynihan will be performing at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney on Friday April 11th at 7:30 with doors open at 6:45.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Initiative and the Godnik Adult Center at 1 Deer Street in Rutland presents “Banjo Dan’s Songs of Vermont” on Friday April 11th from1:30-3 p.m.

There will be a house concert with the Evie Ladin Band on Wednesday, April 9th at 357 Hillwinds Rd, Brattleboro (Home of Marielle & Greg). Music starts at 7 p.m. For information and reservations: marielleabell@gmail.com Parking is limited - carpool if you can!

A Birthday Celebration: The Songs of Alan Greenleaf (would have been his 80th birthday) with Jonathan Kaplan “The Doctor” and Carol Hausner Sunday April 13th at 2:30 p.m. at the Peacham Congregational Church. Sponsored by the Peacham Library fmi 802-592-3216

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
