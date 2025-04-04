O Canada !

A feast of different kinds of fine music from Canadian composers and musicians!

This program will air on Sunday, April 6th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Keith Murphy and The Band of Amber plus fiddler Jenna Moynihan will be performing at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney on Friday April 11th at 7:30 with doors open at 6:45.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Initiative and the Godnik Adult Center at 1 Deer Street in Rutland presents “Banjo Dan’s Songs of Vermont” on Friday April 11th from1:30-3 p.m.

There will be a house concert with the Evie Ladin Band on Wednesday, April 9th at 357 Hillwinds Rd, Brattleboro (Home of Marielle & Greg). Music starts at 7 p.m. For information and reservations: marielleabell@gmail.com Parking is limited - carpool if you can!

A Birthday Celebration: The Songs of Alan Greenleaf (would have been his 80th birthday) with Jonathan Kaplan “The Doctor” and Carol Hausner Sunday April 13th at 2:30 p.m. at the Peacham Congregational Church. Sponsored by the Peacham Library fmi 802-592-3216

