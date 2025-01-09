Tell Me Why You're Sighing, My Son

An apprecition of folk music icon Peter Yarrow, some of the best of his contempories, and much much morre.

This program will air on Sunday, January 12th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

The McCaffrey and Rooney Winter Music Series presents an evening of great music with Bret Hughes, Jim Rooney, and Colin McCaffrey on Friday January 17th at the Seven Stars Arts Center in Shaon, VT. 7:00 p.m. concert time. Doors open at 6:30

5town Friends of the Arts in partnership with the five town libraries presents the second annual Winter Into Spring Musical Library Tour starting with Va Et Vient at the New Haven Public Library on Thursday January 16th at 7:30 p.m. This program is free and open to the public!

Th0e Montpelier Spice on Snow Music Festival returns after a 5 year hiatus to provide music all over town from January 17th-19th. Featured performers include the Point Noire Cajun Band, Rose and the Bros, Richie and Rosie, a Sunday Morning Community Singalong, and much much more. The Festival web site can be found at https://www.montpelieralive.com/spiceonsnow

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH presents 2 by 2, Almost Olive, and Crowes Pasture on Friday January 17th at the First Congregational Church in Lebanon. Music begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free.

