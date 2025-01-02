Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Old Songs For the New Year

By Robert Resnik
Published January 2, 2025 at 11:01 AM EST
The Allyson Lupton Trio, performing in Richmond on Sunday afternoon January 12th at 4 p.m.
photo courtesy of the Artists
Jug band masters, trascendent clarinets, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, January 5th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

Lewis Franco will be performing at the Adamant Community Club on Sunday January 12th with Dono Schabner. Music begins at 3 p.m.

Valley Stage Productions in Richmond presents acclaimed singer-songwriter, flutist and multiple CFMA Traditional Singer of the Year nominee Alison Lupton. The Alison Lupton Trio will perform at the Richmond Congregational Church, 20 Church St. in Richmond, VT on Sunday January 12th at 4 p.m.

All The Traditions
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
