The Faded Roses of December

We welcome the sparkling month of December with new releases and old classics..

This program will air on Sunday, December 1st from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

NEK musicians Fifth Business, Rake Factory Union, Bob and Sarah Amos, and Tory Brillhart will be hosting “Sing Out, Sing Bright” community sings featuring curious and irreverent songs about the reasons for the season. The event will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Saturday December 7th at West Newbury Hall, 219 Tyler Farm Road,

West Newbury, VT. Admission is free; donations will be accepted for the Vermont Warmth Program. For more information email fifthbusinessgigs@gmail.com or call 802-584-4425.

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra's Winter Concert under the direction of Peter Macfarlane will be held at the Barre Opera House on Saturday December 7th at 7 p.m. Vermont fiddler Beth Telford will be a guest performer.

Bluegrass band Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground, will be performing on December 6th at the Artistree Community Arts Center in Pomfret

at 7 p.m.

Dylan Patrick Ward celebrates the release of his new solo album Ne’er-Do-Wells at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, VT, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM. Ian Galipeau opens. Tickets available in advance through stage33live.com or at the door.

Burnham Presents Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley & Yann Falquet in a concert at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday December 7th. This concert is sold out !

On Sunday, December 8 at 7 pm, renowned traditional musicians Sean Gavin and Colm Gannon will be performing at a house concert at the Telford / Connor residence at 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree, VT 05060. Don’t miss this opportunity to see stellar performers of Irish music in an intimate setting! Tickets are $20 advance/ $25 day of show. Checks should be made out to Sean Gavin or Colm Gannon and sent c/o Beth Telford 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree, VT 05060. Potluck dessert and bring your own beverages. For information, contact Beth at 802-461-7297 or email bethtelfordfiddle@gmail.com.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Jericho Café and Tavern in Jericho VT on Saturday December 6th from 6-9 p.m.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Hanover NH features Brooke Wilkinson & Justin Rodig, Erin Ash Sullivan, and Trifolium on Friday, December 6th at the Church of Christ, 40 College Street in Hanover from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

